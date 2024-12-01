Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 175.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vipshop by 76.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vipshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,379,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,443 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.8 %

VIPS opened at $13.81 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

