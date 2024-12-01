Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,311 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $1,354,566.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,688,369.50. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $220,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,025. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,843 shares of company stock worth $7,496,779. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

