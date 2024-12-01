Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,387,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $45,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 448,849 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 20.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $21,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

