Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QNCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.