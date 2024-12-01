Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on METC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

