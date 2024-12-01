Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) versus CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and Reddit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reddit 1 6 11 1 2.63

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Reddit has a consensus price target of $98.17, indicating a potential downside of 30.22%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Reddit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.52% 32.77% 6.61% Reddit -47.83% -40.54% -27.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CSG Systems International and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and Reddit”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.36 $66.25 million $2.27 24.15 Reddit $804.03 million 30.72 -$90.82 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Reddit.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Reddit on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

