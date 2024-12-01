Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile
The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.
