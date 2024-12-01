Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.07 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

