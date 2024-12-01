Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,905,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 210,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.26.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $610.20 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

