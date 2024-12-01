Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRP opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

