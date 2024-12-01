Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,082 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the third quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on AMMO from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

