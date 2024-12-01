S Dustin Crone Sells 1,400 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $101,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,454.27. This trade represents a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

C&F Financial stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

