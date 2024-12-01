Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

