SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 970,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 152,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

