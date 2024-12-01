Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

BFS opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

