SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 288,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,388. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

