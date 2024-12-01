SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 288,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,388. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $42.92.
About SeaStar Medical
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.