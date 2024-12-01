Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 3.2 %

SGAMY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

