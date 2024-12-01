Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sega Sammy Stock Down 3.2 %
SGAMY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
