Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,648 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

