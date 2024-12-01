Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 588.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 59.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $218.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.63 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

