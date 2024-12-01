Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.06 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $409.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average of $376.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

