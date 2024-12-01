Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 260,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 8,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 442,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 182,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

