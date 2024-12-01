Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,474,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.