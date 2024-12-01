Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,301 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

