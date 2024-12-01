Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 9.61% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STSS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 14,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,582. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

