Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,046,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 3,894,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $9.83.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile
