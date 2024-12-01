Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,046,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 3,894,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $9.83.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Company Profile

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

