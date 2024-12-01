Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Decreases By 26.4%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 124,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,119. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

