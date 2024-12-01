Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Rises By 18.7%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $2.72 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

