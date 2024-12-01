Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Rises By 18.7%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $2.72 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.