Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Expands By 47.8%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alvotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth $170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the third quarter worth $70,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 756,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Trading Up 0.6 %

Alvotech stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

