Short Interest in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Drops By 17.9%

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.
ASTH stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
