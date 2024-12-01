Short Interest in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Drops By 17.9%

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

Astrana Health Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ASTH stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.