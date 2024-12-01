Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 31.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,029,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
AXIM stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,896. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXIM Biotechnologies
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.