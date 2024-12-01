Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 31.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,029,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

AXIM stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,896. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

