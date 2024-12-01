Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Rises By 18.5%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bit Origin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BTOG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 17,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

