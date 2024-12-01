Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Rises By 21.6%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.2 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $6.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.09. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

