Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Grows By 53.9%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Danone Trading Up 0.5 %

DANOY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 145,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,288. Danone has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

