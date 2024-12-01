Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Grows By 53.9%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Danone Trading Up 0.5 %
DANOY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 145,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,288. Danone has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.
Danone Company Profile
