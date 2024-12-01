Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Grows By 16.1%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,506,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 3,020,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.3 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.00. 19,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,578. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
