Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Rises By 42.9%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

