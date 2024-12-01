Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 26.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SDVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 895,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
