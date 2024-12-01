Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 26.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 895,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

