Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Decreases By 13.0%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,500 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Foghorn Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

In related news, insider Carlos Costa sold 35,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $358,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.