Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Drops By 9.8%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.4 days.

goeasy stock remained flat at $122.00 during midday trading on Friday. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352. goeasy has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $150.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

