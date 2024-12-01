Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Decreases By 32.6%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,584,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.59% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NRSN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 323,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

