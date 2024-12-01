Short Interest in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Drops By 16.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Nevro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Nevro has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.09 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nevro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1,290.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.