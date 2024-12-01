Short Interest in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Drops By 16.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Nevro Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Nevro stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Nevro has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.64.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.09 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1,290.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.
