Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Expands By 17.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ BIB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

