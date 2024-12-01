Short Interest in Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Rises By 24.6%

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Ratos AB has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

