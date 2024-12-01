Short Interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Declines By 19.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $4,434,890.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,472.76. This trade represents a 98.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $1,663,752.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. The trade was a 91.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,750. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
