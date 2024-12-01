Short Interest in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Drops By 20.4%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 1,261,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, major shareholder General Motors Holdings Llc sold 13,332,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,724.40. The trade was a 57.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 32,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $33,136.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,010.44. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,551,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,174 over the last three months. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 281.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

