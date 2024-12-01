Short Interest in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Drops By 20.4%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SES AI Stock Performance
SES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 1,261,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 281.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SES AI
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SES AI
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.