Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 34.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $9.24 on Friday. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Snam
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
Further Reading
