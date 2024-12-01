Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Rises By 33.9%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 1,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.9 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBF stock remained flat at $58.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

