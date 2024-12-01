Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Rises By 33.9%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 1,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.9 days.
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
Shares of SFTBF stock remained flat at $58.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
