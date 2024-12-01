Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 20.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 115,407 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 213.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 38,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,634. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

