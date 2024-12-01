Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 18.7%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Tarica sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,599 shares of company stock valued at $124,501 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $10,356,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 413.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 191,558 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 113,047 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.99 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

