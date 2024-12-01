Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Decreases By 20.1%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
TTMI stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.22. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.49.
In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $413,803 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
