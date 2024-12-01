Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Decreases By 20.1%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.22. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $413,803 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $13,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

