Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,245. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.